Study Reveals Current Generation Of Buyers Can't Negotiate A Car Deal

Negotiation is an integral part of any deal, whether you're buying something at a yard sale or trying to bring down the price of a home. But how about when you want to get your hands on a vehicle? According to a recent survey, not many people haggle over cars, at least in the UK. CarGurus, an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, surveyed 2,000 UK drivers to discover how common negotiating happens when purchasing a car. The company found that less than a third of car buyers (29%) always try to negotiate. On average, those who negotiate manage to save around £896 ($1,116).



