Study Reveals Drivers Don't Pay Attention When Autopilot is Turned On - Isn't That The WHOLE Point?

Agent009 submitted on 9/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:14:24 AM

Views : 278 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A new study based on MIT Advanced Vehicle Technology data found that Tesla Autopilot results in a noticeable decrease in driver attention when activated.

We previously reported on MIT Advanced Vehicle Technology’s lab conducting a long-term study on Tesla Autopilot. Lex Fridman, now famous for his appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience and his own podcast with thought leaders, was previously leading the study, which involves recording Autopilot drives of Model S and Model X owners over nearly 500,000 miles.

Read Article


Study Reveals Drivers Don't Pay Attention When Autopilot is Turned On - Isn't That The WHOLE Point?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)