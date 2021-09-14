Study Reveals Drivers Don't Pay Attention When Autopilot is Turned On - Isn't That The WHOLE Point?

A new study based on MIT Advanced Vehicle Technology data found that Tesla Autopilot results in a noticeable decrease in driver attention when activated.



We previously reported on MIT Advanced Vehicle Technology’s lab conducting a long-term study on Tesla Autopilot. Lex Fridman, now famous for his appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience and his own podcast with thought leaders, was previously leading the study, which involves recording Autopilot drives of Model S and Model X owners over nearly 500,000 miles.



