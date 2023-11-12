Study Reveals Drivers May Be Wasting Their Time At Free DC Charger Stations

A new study reveals a massive difference between paid and free DC fast charging of electric vehicles in the United States, both in terms of energy dispensed and time spent charging.



According to a report from the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office, EV drivers stay almost twice as long at "free" DC fast chargers than at the paid ones. That conclusion is based on more than 2.3 million sessions at non-Tesla DC charging stations between June 2020 and June 2023.



As it turns out, the average driver spends 78 minutes per session and gains 40.7 kilowatt-hours of energy at the free DC fast chargers. When they use the paid DC fast chargers, they spend just 42 minutes on average, while receiving a mere 22 kWh of energy.





Read Article