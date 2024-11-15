Study Reveals EV Are Less Likely To Rear End An Ice Vehicle But More Likely To Be Rear Ended Themselves

It turns out that driving an EV could make you less of a road hazard—at least from behind. A new study shows that EVs are racking up fewer and fewer front-end collisions compared to their gas-powered counterparts. The data shows that ICE cars are, on average, 6% more likely to be involved in a repairable front-end collision than EVs (32% vs 26%, respectively). So what's the secret, exactly? Well, it's all that fancy new driver-assistance tech!
 
Let's dive into why EVs are winning this battle. The major reason is just how new EVs are to market; fresh-off-the-line EVs on the road have a newer average model year compared to most gas-powered models. This means newer and more refreshed tech planted in EVs—lane-keeping, front-crash avoidance systems, and automatic emergency braking—are all doing their job quite well and padding the stats in the EVs' favor.


