Study Reveals EV Shoppers Are Placing Deposits On Mutiple EVs Becuase They Don't Trust The Factory To Deliver

It looks like vehicle reservations have revealed an ugly truth: buyer mistrust. Automotive News reports a recent survey shows that EV buyers who plunk down money for reservations are often reserving more than one vehicle. And it’s all because they don’t think they’ll actually receive the vehicle they reserve. The survey/study was performed by Recurrent. The company specializes in delivering EV battery health reports to consumers and companies. Recurrent surveyed over 200 people who had placed reservations between April and May. The findings were interesting. The main takeaway was there are a bunch of reservation holders who don’t seem to be seriously considering going through with their purchase. People are placing multiple reservations for multiple models. And it varied depending on the brand and model.



