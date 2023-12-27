Study Reveals Elon Musk's Online Antics Are Not Affecting Tesla Buyers

A look at the headlines surrounding Elon Musk and Tesla would probably show a number of negative articles speculating on the negative impact of the CEO’s current behavior to the EV maker’s brand. Musk has always been controversial, but since he acquired Twitter and rebranded the social media platform to X, the negative attention that Musk has attracted has become more notable.



So controversial has Elon Musk become that it would not be too difficult to find reports claiming that his recent behavior has negatively affected Tesla. Indeed, even among avid Tesla fans, Musk’s penchant for sticking himself in controversial situations has become a very polarizing topic. Yet as per a study from Heatmap, it appears that Musk is becoming less of a factor for those who are considering an electric car purchase.





Read Article