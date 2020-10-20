Study Reveals GM Cars Consistently Rank As The Most American Made

Feeling particularly patriotic today? Then you’ll appreciate reading about GM coming out on top in two separate independent studies as the carmaker with the most U. S.-made vehicle models.

According to Cars.com’s annual American-Made Index for 2020, nine of the top 25 models on the list were GM products, more than with any other carmaker.

The report looked over 91 models assembled in the U.S. for the 2020 model year, and even analyzed what percentage of parts were U.S.-made or Canadian-made, as well as country of origin for available engines, country of origin for available transmissions and U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the company’s footprint.