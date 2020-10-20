Study Reveals GM Cars Consistently Rank As The Most American Made

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:06:14 PM

0 user comments | Views : 498 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Feeling particularly patriotic today? Then you’ll appreciate reading about GM coming out on top in two separate independent studies as the carmaker with the most U.

S.-made vehicle models.

According to Cars.com’s annual American-Made Index for 2020, nine of the top 25 models on the list were GM products, more than with any other carmaker.

The report looked over 91 models assembled in the U.S. for the 2020 model year, and even analyzed what percentage of parts were U.S.-made or Canadian-made, as well as country of origin for available engines, country of origin for available transmissions and U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the company’s footprint.



Read Article


Study Reveals GM Cars Consistently Rank As The Most American Made

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]