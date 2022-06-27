Study Reveals Gen Z Shoppers Buy Cars In A Totally Different Way Than Generations Of The Past

According to a new study, Gen Z car shoppers are very unique in the way that they approach the buying process. Not only do they tend to take more time to make a purchase but they also seem to focus more on trying to use online tools. The study even found some major pain points that dealers would do well to avoid. CDK Global, the technology company that completed the study, says that it has a singular goal: “To make it easier for dealerships of all types to excel”. Keep that in mind as we review the findings of this study that took into account more than 1,100 shoppers of all ages who recently purchased a vehicle. Despite all of the press and stereotypes about how impatient and doltish young people are, the study found that Gen Zers actually tend to be more thoughtful about automotive purchases. 81% of Gen Zers (loosely those born from 1997 to 2012) surveyed said that understanding all of their options was their top priority before finally pulling the trigger on a new car, truck, or SUV.



