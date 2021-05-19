Study Reveals If The Biden Administration Can Push Gas Prices To Over $4.00 A Gallon, Consumers Will Start Considering EVs

We just reported about CarGurus' 2021 Electric Vehicle Sentiment Survey. The report is full of juicy morsels, such as people's opinions on the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV, and Ford F-150 electric. However, this article focuses on the impact of gas prices on EV adoption.

We've read time and time again that low gas prices could hurt the EV industry, and it's highly likely they have. We've been fortunate to have pretty reasonable gas prices for a long time, but history is bound to repeat itself. If gas peaks to an average of around $4 per gallon, people start to really pay attention.