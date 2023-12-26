Study Reveals If You Are Loyal To A Car Brand You Probably Aren't The Norm

Digital auto retailing is on the rise, but dealership appearance remains an important sales factor.



That point was made by S&P analyst Tom Libby during an online presentation at the recent S&P Global loyalty review.



“Dealers in a competitive market have to be sensitive to the physical appearance of their facilities,” he says. “No question, the digital world is gaining but given the nature of the business, OEMs (and dealers) are smart to have physical facility standards for their dealers.”





