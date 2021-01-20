Study Reveals If You Buy THIS Car You Plan On Keeping It Longer Than Anyone Else

Digging into the data to learn which cars are kept the longest can reveal something interesting about what’s on our nation’s roads. Previous lists from iSeeCars.com had some fairly predictably winners. That was until this year’s data was revealed.

It was the Toyota Tacoma or Highlander that typically took the top spot on vehicles that people keep for 15 years or more. Now that iSeeCars has examined new data based on used car sales in 2020, a winner that is neither a truck nor an SUV rose to the top.