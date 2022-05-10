Study Reveals Kia And Mercedes Owners Love Their Cars The Most

Building on a dedication to Quality over the years, both Hyundai Motor Corporation and Mercedes-Benz USA have delivered vehicles that lead their segments in generating love for their customers. This love of the things-gone-right has magnified the perceptions of the quality of their vehicles. In Strategic Vision’s 2022 Total Quality Awards, Kia and Mercedes-Benz each had four vehicles lead their segments with the K5, Seltos, Sorento Plug-in Hybrid and Carnival leading for Kia and the EQS, AMG GT, G-Class and GLE Coupe leading for Mercedes-Benz, according to Strategic Vision’s 2022 Total Quality Impact? (TQI) measure.



"While many may not associate the brand with quality, Kia's vehicle product attributes and driving experience deliver cues of thoughtfulness and reliability that their owners love," explains Alexander Edwards, President of Strategic Vision. “Most all Kia-branded vehicles have the fewest problems, and the product provides enhanced quality in areas of seat comfort, power and pickup and safety-related driver-assist features. As one example, the K5’s interior design, workmanship, comfort and features send significantly stronger Cues of Quality than its competitors, providing a foundation for new owners to Trust and feel Confident about their Kia purchase.”



“Mercedes-Benz models deliver Quality with all product attributes at significantly higher levels than most other luxury brands. Styling and innovation combined with performance and brand image all led to increased quality perceptions for the brand,” notes Chris Chaney, Senior Vice President of Strategic Vision. “The AMG GT had the fewest customers reporting problems and a near-perfect score for quality in power and pickup. The right combination of styling, innovation and performance gave Mercedes-Benz owners the highest quality vehicles.”

In addition to the Kia models, four other Hyundai Motor Corporation vehicles lead in their respective segments; the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Genesis GV70. The GV70 finished just ahead of last year’s leader, the Mercedes-Benz GLC which moved to 2nd place.

While not as strong a showing as in previous years, several Domestic models also took the lead in their segments. This includes the Ford Mustang Coupe, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, Dodge Durango, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Tahoe.

Below is the full list of the 2022 Total Quality Award winners and scores:













