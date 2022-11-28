Study Reveals Most American Will Buy A Conventional Vehicle Over An Electric One

A study from Australian insurance comparison site Compare the Market has revealed that Americans still favor ICE-powered vehicles over electric vehicles, despite consumers in Australia and Canada preferring EVs. The study started by asking consumers whether they’d prefer to own an ICE vehicle or an electric vehicle at the same price. No less than 53 per cent of Americans said they would prefer a traditional vehicle compared to 34 per cent who would prefer an EV. The rest had no preference either way. This contrasts to Australia where 50.8 said they would prefer an EV and Canada where 51.4 per cent of respondents said they would prefer an EV.



Read Article