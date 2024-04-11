Study Reveals Most People Will Get Another Car Rather Than Pay $1,000 Repair Bill

Cars, like all machines, wear and break. And while a diligent owner gets their car serviced regularly to improve reliability and minimize the chances of being stung by an unexpected repair bill, those nasty surprises can still happen. But how big would an unexpected repair bill have to be before it made you consider changing your car? For drivers in the UK, the tipping point is £772 in any 12-month period, which equates to $998 at current exchange rates. That’s according to a survey commissioned by CarGurus, which canvassed the opinions of 1,000 British drivers who didn’t have any kind of warranty coverage for their car.



