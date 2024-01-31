Study Reveals Nation's Guardrail System Can't Handle Heavy EV Crashes

A new study from the University of Nebraska indicates the nation’s guardrails are ill-equipped to handle electric vehicles, which weigh thousands of pounds more than the average gas-powered sedan.

Engineers with the university’s Midwest Roadside Safety Facility conducted test crashes with an electric-powered pickup truck and a Tesla sedan hurtling toward a guardrail — the same type found along tens of thousands of miles of roadway across the country.

The report, released Wednesday, concluded that the nation’s guardrail was not made to handle vehicles greater than 5,000 pounds.


