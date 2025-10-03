Study Reveals Over 25% Of Fender Benders Result In The Totaling Of The Vehicle

Cars today are more complex than ever before, and no, that’s not just because you can finally get Wi-Fi in your car (although that helps too). The real reason? The automotive industry’s relentless push for safety technology. The downside? It’s making the cars we love harder to repair, and in some cases, downright totaled after a fender-bender.
 
According to a new study from Axios, using data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a number of factors make it more likely than ever that your car will be deemed a write-off if you’re in a wreck. Let’s take a look at the cogs leading to higher insurance premiums than ever before.


