Study Reveals Over Half Of EV Owners Have Had Enough - Going Back To ICE Vehicles

An intriguing study has found that it’s difficult to keep EV owners exclusively committed to electric vehicles. Indeed, with the exception of Tesla owners, almost half of EV-owning households will purchase an internal combustion vehicle next.

A study from S&P Global Mobility reveals that the fuel type loyalty rate for mainstream brand EV households was sitting at 52.1% through July this year. While some may consider that sobering news, the study notes that its data doesn’t mean that roughly half of EVs are going to be replaced by a combustion vehicle. Instead, a household’s next purchase could be a replacement for a different vehicle they already have.