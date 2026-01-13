Study Reveals PHEVs Can Save Real World Emissions, But Most People Don't Use Them Correctly

This probably won't come as a surprise to anyone, but sometimes it is good to have actual data to prove something. A new study has attempted just that, concluding that if you don't plug in a PHEV and charge it up, it isn't good for the air. Not charging it at all means it's not green... at all. In fact, it could be worse than just running a car with a plain ol' gas engine. PHEVs are looked at as the next big thing for slashing tailpipe emissions. You drive 40 miles or so on electric power, and then if you have to go a longer distance, the gas engine kicks on. The promise of lower emissions without range anxiety has driven massive PHEV incentives around the world, including in the US where they could get the same $7,500 federal incentive as a full EV when it was still offered.



