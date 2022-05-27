Study Reveals Some EV Brands Crash A Lot Less Than Others

Tesla owners who also drive another vehicle are 50% less likely to have an accident in their Tesla compared to in their other vehicles, according to an interesting new study looking at EV drivers who drive multiple vehicles.

The study is coming from Cambridge Mobile Telematics, which collects telematics data from millions of vehicles.

At the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Charging Into an Electrified Future Conference this week, the group released findings from a study of how behaviors and safety change for electric vehicle drivers when they drive their EVs compared to any other vehicle.