Study Reveals Tesla Accounts For Almost Three Quarters Of EV Vehicles Sold In The US For The Last Three Years

3-year study has found that Tesla occupies 74% of the electric vehicle market in the United States. Over the past three years, the study counted 568,881 EVs sold in the US, accounting for 97% of the entire EV market in the country. Tesla sold 430,592 electric vehicles in the same period. The study revealed that the Tesla Model 3 made up about 51% of the average EV market share with 296,392 sedans sold over the past three years. The Tesla Model 3 is the country’s best-selling electric vehicle, according to the study.



