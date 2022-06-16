Study Reveals Tesla Has Most Satisfied Owners In The Entire Industry

Tesla has topped the list of most satisfied customers in the entire auto industry, with Model 3 taking the top spot for for all cars globally.
Zutobi released a report tracking four different car owner rating reports from Parkers, HonestJohn, Autotrader, and Edmunds in order to put together a global owner happiness tracker.
Tesla topped the list as the highest-rated brand:
Tesla has scored the highest average ratings from all the brands on our list, with a 4.53 average rating. Tesla is an American automotive company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and has skyrocketed in popularity over recent years.
