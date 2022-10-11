Study Reveals Tesla Makes 8 Times The Profit On Vehicles Compared To Toyota

A new analysis shows that Tesla’s profit margin per vehicle built towers over that of Toyota by roughly eight times. Tesla built slightly less than one-seventh of the vehicles Toyota did from July to September but outshined the Japanese company where it matters in Q3 2022: on the financials sheet.

Tesla’s profit margin per vehicle for Q3 2022 was eight times what Toyota brought in, an analysis from Nikkei Asia shows. Tesla reported $3.29 billion net profit in Q3, while Toyota said it made $3.15 billion in the same time frame. There’s more to the story, though.

Toyota was caught in the middle of several scenarios that required unforeseen spending. For example, Toyota was plagued with high operating costs as electricity prices skyrocketed, and relatively predictable material cost increases also contributed to monumental spending in Q3. In all, Toyota’s financial spending pushed operating profits down just over $3 billion.