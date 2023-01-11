Study Reveals Tesla Sold 10 Times More EVs Than Closest Rival So Far In 2023

A recent study from Jerry has revealed a number of interesting observations in the United States’ electric vehicle sector. Tesla, for one, could be considered as one of the companies with the “slowest” growth trends this year so far, but the electric vehicle maker also sold ten times as many EVs as any other car maker during the first three quarters of 2023.



Electric vehicle sales in the United States were tracked at 873,000 units in the first three quarters of 2023, thanks in no small part to Tesla’s strong sales in the country. Such numbers suggest that EV sales in the US would likely break the 1 million barrier this year, though the sector’s 49% year-over-year sales growth in the first three quarters is less than the 55% growth recorded last year, as per Jerry‘s study.









