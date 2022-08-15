Study Reveals Tesla's Desirability Is Fading In Young Buyers

Morgan Stanley’s 4th Annual Intern Survey has revealed that Tesla’s desirability may be dropping, at least among the investment management and financial services company’s interns. In a note, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas stated that the firm’s survey provides a “window into the preferences of a future generation of business leaders and commercial influencers.”

The 4th Annual Intern Survey involved ~500 Morgan Stanley summer interns, and according to Jonas, their tastes in autos appear to be over a decade ahead of the market. The respondents’ preference to purchase an electric vehicle was flat year-over-year at 30%, which was about equal to Morgan Stanley’s 2030 US EV penetration forecast.



