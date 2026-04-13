Study Reveals That American Drivers Admit To Distracted Driving, But They Still Think They Are Great Drivers

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:28 AM

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Most drivers like to believe they’re paying more attention than everyone else on the road. A new survey suggests the opposite may be true. According to Mercury Insurance, the average American driver admitted to engaging in 10 different distracted driving behaviors over the last year. Despite that, most still believe they are more attentive than the average motorist.
 
That gap between perception and reality is the real headline. Only 8 percent of respondents said they avoided all 27 distracted behaviors listed in the survey. Even more telling is the fact that 69 percent of the people who admitted to 20 or more distractions still rated themselves as more attentive than the average driver.


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Study Reveals That American Drivers Admit To Distracted Driving, But They Still Think They Are Great Drivers

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