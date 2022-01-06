Study Reveals That Americans Have Done The Math And Say Current EVs Are Not A Good Value

Electric cars are making progress in the U.S., but it’s been slow going. Despite American automakers like Ford, General Motors and Jeep all having an EV (or at least a plug-in hybrid) they can point to, Americans simply aren’t buying a ton of EVs. There are three main reasons, and you can probably guess them: high price, low range and lack of charging infrastructure.

 

Electric cars are still too expensive, still too short on range and — even with the latest EV push in the U.S. — there are still not enough places to charge them, according to a survey released today by Autolist, whose Annual Electric Survey has been going on since 2019.



