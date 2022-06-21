Study Reveals That EVs Will Put Your Kid To Sleep Faster Than An ICE Vehicle

In a recent study, 44% of parents said that they have taken short car journeys specifically to send their children off to sleep, with 56.4% of EV owners stating that their child found it either as easy or easier to nod off in their current car, compared to previous gasoline or diesel-powered models.

If you think about it, this makes all the sense in the world. There are no vibrations in a fully electric vehicle and no engine noise, which is exactly what you want if you’re trying to nod off – I think it goes for both kids and adult passengers alike.

