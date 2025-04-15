Study Reveals That Lexus Attracts The Most Geriatric Buyers

Automakers love to tout their young buyer bases. A few years ago, Dodge claimed it had the youngest customers in the business. In March, Ferrari said that 40 percent of its new clients were under 40. Companies want to appear hip and cool, and many don’t want to muck up the brand’s identity with showrooms full of soon-to-be retirees. That might be hard for Lexus. A new report from S&P Global Mobility comparing Lexus, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz buyers revealed some stark demographic differences, like age. Recent Lexus buyers are old—57.6 years on average. According to the study, using data from October 2024 to January 2025, the average luxury buyer is 54 years old. On average, Mercedes buyers are 55.7 years old, while BMW customers are 54.3 years old.



