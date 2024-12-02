Study Reveals That Most Car Buyers Could Care Less About Tech Laidened Features In Cars

Automakers believe that in-cabin technology is one of the most important areas of differentiation, as evidenced by their growing representation at CES. However, a recent study shows that consumer desire for tech displayed at the show is tepid.

AutoPacific’s Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS) took a look at three notable technologies shown prominently at CES 2024 to gauge the interest of 11,700 people intending to buy a new vehicle. It looked at passenger-side infotainment screens, the ability to purchase products from an infotainment screen, and exterior screens, and found that fewer than a quarter of customers are interested in these technologies.


