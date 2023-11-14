Study Reveals That No Car Depreciates Like This One

It's no secret that pretty much all new cars depreciate as soon as they're driven off the lot. Luxury cars, with their often expensive maintenance and oodles of technology, go downhill in value much quicker than others, but even in the realm of upscale automobiles, there are big winners and losers. The Porsche 911, for instance, depreciates an average of just 9.3% over five years. For the Maserati Quattroporte, it's 64.5%, or about $90,000 off the average list price of the car. Quite the gradient.



Those two cars are the most- and least-depreciating vehicles out there, at least according to data from iSeeCars from the last five years. For anyone familiar with used car prices, the Maserati tidbit should be no surprise. European luxury cars are notorious for suffering massive depreciation not long after they're sold, with cars from the likes of Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and the aforementioned brand from Modena often among the worst offenders. The Quattroporte in particular, though, with its exquisite mix of Italian reliability and electronic gizmos, is the poster child for this phenomenon.





