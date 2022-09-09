Study Reveals The 33% Of Americans That Don't Own A Car Don't Want One

Remember when having a car was everything you ever wanted growing up? It was a status symbol within itself, especially in high school. And when you finally got one, you'd gather with your best friends just to cruise through town, simply having a blast. Even though you might have been riding in a rundown 1995 Honda Civic, you still felt like the king of the world. The novelty of it was like a rite of passage.



However, according to a recent year-long study, that might not be the case anymore. The research was done from summer 2021 to summer 2022, on anywhere between 1,033 to 8,400 people, depending on which of the 12 countries involved we're talking about.



Read Article