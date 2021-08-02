Study Reveals The Driving Can Be Therapeutic - Is It A Pleasure Or A Chore For You?

Agent009 submitted on 2/8/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:01:38 PM

Views : 228 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Is driving good for your mental health? Porsche, which, granted, has a vested interest in the concept, found one person making strong arguments for the psychological benefits of driving.

Professor Lynne Pearce teaches literary and cultural theory at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. The daughter of a mechanic and garage owner, she's written extensively on the benefits of driving, including the book "Drivetime: Literary Excursions in Automotive Consciousness."

"Whenever I get into the car I feel a sense of relief," Pearce said in a statement. "My body relaxes, and I looked forward to the uninterrupted time I have to think."



Read Article


Study Reveals The Driving Can Be Therapeutic - Is It A Pleasure Or A Chore For You?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)