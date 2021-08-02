Study Reveals The Driving Can Be Therapeutic - Is It A Pleasure Or A Chore For You?

Is driving good for your mental health? Porsche, which, granted, has a vested interest in the concept, found one person making strong arguments for the psychological benefits of driving.

Professor Lynne Pearce teaches literary and cultural theory at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. The daughter of a mechanic and garage owner, she's written extensively on the benefits of driving, including the book "Drivetime: Literary Excursions in Automotive Consciousness."

"Whenever I get into the car I feel a sense of relief," Pearce said in a statement. "My body relaxes, and I looked forward to the uninterrupted time I have to think."