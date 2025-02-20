Study Reveals The Elon Musk Is Gaining A Following From ICE Lovers For Rooting Out Corruption While EV Snowflakes Abandon The Brand

A new study from Hill Research and the EV Politics Project has officially confirmed what most of us already suspected: Elon Musk is a polarizing figure like few others before him. But what’s particularly revealing is just how sharply opinions split along political lines and automotive preferences. This 600-person survey offers some intriguing insights into where Musk stands in the eyes of voters and car owners.
 
Respondents are all voters with family incomes of $50,000 or more and they received the survey in November of 2024. According to the results, Musk enjoys a 42 percent favorability rating from gasoline vehicle owners. Among EV owners, only 35 percent view him in the same light.


