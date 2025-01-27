Study Reveals The Ugly Truth - Only 5% Of Americans Want An EV For Their Next Car

Last year, global sales of EVs and PHEVs soared to new heights, exceeding 17 million units for the first time. This represented a massive 25.6% increase over the previous year. However, a new study suggests that for the vast majority of car buyers in major markets around the world, very few buyers are interested in buying an EV or a PHEV as their next vehicle. Things may not be as they seem, though – but more on that later. The study comes from Deloitte, a juggernaut of the advisory and consulting industry. It quizzed respondents about what kind of powertrain they’d prefer for their next vehicle. While the results varied between markets, gasoline and diesel-powered ICE models were by far the most popular. In most markets other than China, EVs and PHEVs were low on shopping lists.



