Study Reveals Two-Thirds Of US Drivers Are Afraid Of Self Driving Vehicles

An interesting survey out of the U.S. has revealed that two-thirds of drivers are afraid of self-driving vehicles, a figure that has jumped significantly from the 54% that expressed similar feelings in 2021.
 
The study from AAA was conducted between January 11-16, 2024, using a panel to provide a sample coverage of approximately 97% of the U.S. household population. A total of 1,010 eligible drivers responded to the survey and 66% of them said they are afraid of self-driving vehicles, 25% said they are unsure about such technologies, and just 9% said they trust vehicles that can drive themselves.


