Study Reveals What Most Of Us Knew All Along - Tesla Owners Are The Worst Drivers On the Road

If there’s one thing Tesla owners love, it’s daydreaming about a time when their cars will ferry them from point A to point B without a single bit of driving in between. Unfortunately for us all, it seems those owners are doing that daydreaming behind the wheel as, according to a new study, they’re the worst drivers in the U.S. of A. LendingTree, an insurer out of North Carolina, looked into insurance claims by brand for 2024 to see which automakers had the worst drivers. The insurer examined speeding tickets, citations, DUIs, and crashes, and found that all those factors added up to finger Tesla as the worst-driven brand.



