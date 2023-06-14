Study Reveals What We Already Knew - BEV Carbon Footprint Is Way Higher Than We Are Told

Today, road transport is one of the biggest contributors to climate change. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) even points out that light-duty vehicles (with a gross vehicle weight rating of under 8,500 lb) generate the biggest carbon footprint within the transportation sector. But that's not just the US saying so. The EU also agrees with this assessment. That's one of the reasons why BEVs became extremely important and why governments worldwide began incentivizing and subsidizing their existence. Moreover, Tesla's massive success prompted legacy automakers to follow suit because these zero-tailpipe emission vehicles are simply better from a non-gearhead point of view. If the skateboard architecture and the software work as they should, the BEV becomes an excellent commuting appliance.



Read Article