Study Reveals What We Already Know - EV Buyers Lust After Tesla Model Y And 3

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are top choices for first-time electric car buyers, according to a recent study. Recurrent Auto interviewed over 200 people to find out which cars they were pre-ordering and which pre-orders they intended to finalize.
 
The result is unsurprising as the Model 3 and Model Y have been two of the hottest-selling EVs globally. The Model Y was in fact the world’s best-selling car of all categories in Q1 2023, and CEO Elon Musk has predicted that it could be the best-selling car this year.
 
New EV buyers most ordered electric cars falling between $26,500 and $47,240, as per the study. The Model 3 and Model Y prices fall under this bracket, although the costs could be higher depending on the exact configuration and add-on features. They also qualify for the federal tax credit.


