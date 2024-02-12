Study Reveals Which Cars Cost The Least To Run To 100,000 Miles

A vehicle’s price—whether the upfront cost or the monthly loan payment—and gas mileage numbers help us work out whether we can afford to run that new car we’re considering buying. Maintenance costs should also figure big in our calculations, but those stats aren’t as easy to come by, until now.
 
The latest study by Consumer Reports produced some solid real world data looking at which brands’ vehicles cost the most and which cost the least to run over a 10-year period. To do that it asked CR members taking part in its annual reliability study how much they’d spent on servicing and repairs in the previous 12 months.


