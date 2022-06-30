Study Says High Fuel Costs In The UK Are Curbing Speeders

The study was conducted by IAM Roadsmart, and only surveyed 1,004 drivers. Out of all the respondents, 38 percent said that they now drive more economically as a result of rising fuel costs, while 19 percent (almost one in five) said they now take extra care to stick to the speed limit.



Moreover, 72 percent of respondents said that they have changed the way they travel due to rising fuel costs. Sadly, the people most affected by the change are those who had to commute to work while also having a tight budget, and this is not only true in the UK, but also in other countries of the world. In other words, some people will struggle to pay for the fuel they need to get to work.



