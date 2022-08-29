Study Says Japan's Big Three Automakers Are At The Greatest Risk From Global Warming

Japan’s three biggest carmakers are facing the greatest risk from climate change among global auto companies because much of their manufacturing remains concentrated in the island nation, according to a study by Greenpeace.

Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. will face major challenges ranging from hurricanes and flooding, to high temperatures and water shortages, in the coming years based on where their factories are located, said the environmental-advocacy group, which analyzed data from Moody’s ESG Solutions on physical risks.