Study Says More Than Half Of All Serious Car Crashes Are Due To Legalized Drugs

A study this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that more than half of serious crashes included detectable psychoactive substances, such as alcohol or other drugs. Conducted between the NHTSA and third-party researchers, the study gathered data from 7,279 road users processed at seven selected Level 1 trauma centers after being seriously or fatally injured in a crash. Toxicology panels found that 55.8% of study subjects tested positive for psychoactive substances in their systems, with 19.9% testing positive for two or more substances. In fatal crashes, that figure spiked to 32%.



