Study Shows A Lead Foot Will Kill EV Range Faster Than Using The Air Conditioning

People think electric vehicles can be problematic in extreme temperatures during freezing winters or hot summers. A new study shows that air conditioning will not deplete your battery in scorching heat more than your driving style. Speed is the single biggest factor in range loss, far outweighing air conditioning on a hot day.



Although electric vehicles are already a mainstay on our roads, people still believe that some urban legends are true, especially regarding EVs' imaginary shortcomings. We've seen this almost every winter when people often blame EVs for causing traffic jams because their batteries die in a blizzard. However, it's more likely that an ICE vehicle has burnt all its fuel than an EV depleting its battery to keep the cabin warm.



Read Article