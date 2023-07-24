Study Shows Car Buyers May Warm Up To Subscriptions If They Get A Free Trial

A recent survey has revealed that consumers are more than happy to subscribe to in-car connected services once they experience them, contrasting a commonly-held belief that most car buyers and owners are strongly opposed to such subscriptions.
 
In a recent global consumer study of nearly 8,000 people, S&P Global Mobility found that of the 4,500 respondents who had experienced a free trial or an existing subscription on a 2016 model year or newer vehicle, 82% of them would definitely or probably consider obtaining subscription-based services on a future new vehicle purchase.


