Study Shows Electric Vehicle Prices Have Risen 32 Percent In Just Three Years

The prices of Tesla’s electric vehicles have been pretty volatile, especially amidst the pandemic. While Tesla’s electric cars seemed like they were trending towards becoming more affordable a few years ago, the supply chain crisis and other headwinds faced by the company have resulted in vehicles like the Model S getting more expensive. UK-based vehicle finance firm Moneybarn recently shared one of its recent studies with Teslarati. The firm opted to track the price changes of the UK’s most popular all-electric cars, and what they found was quite interesting. As per the findings of its study, the inflation in the prices of the country’s popular EVs has been quite incredible.



Read Article