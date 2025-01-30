Study Shows Luxury Car Buyers Are Interested First In Tesla Before Other Brands

A new study from the online lending service marketplace LendingTree has put a spotlight on Tesla’s popularity among car buyers looking for a luxury vehicle. From January through November 2024, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 received the most loan inquiries from car buyers looking to acquire a luxury vehicle.

For its study, LendingTree analyzed over 1 million auto loan inquiries for passenger vehicles from January 1 to November 30, 2024. To determine which luxury vehicles were most popular among car shoppers, LendingTree took a luxury vehicle make’s total number of queries and divided it by the total number of luxury vehicle queries during the study’s period. Carfax’s “Complete Guide to Luxury Car Brands” was used to determine which car brands were considered luxury. Tesla is included in the list.