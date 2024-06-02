Study Shows More Americans Are Distrusting Of Self Driving Technology

A few years ago, it seemed like only a matter of time before we could choose to travel in self-driving electric cars. That dream is now crashing down as the EV transition stumbles, and Cruise and Tesla's scandals call into question how close we really are to autonomy on the road. According to a survey by Forbes Legal, most Americans don't think we are, and indicate they skew toward distrusting driverless car tech.



Conducted in January, the survey gathered the opinions of 2,000 Americans from the "general population." Of the respondents, 93 percent said they were concerned about self-driving cars' safety and potential to malfunction; 61 percent said they wouldn't trust driverless cars with their loved ones; and 51 percent said they didn't expect to use (much less own) an autonomous vehicle within five years. Distrust was the most common sentiment in respondents—45 percent of whom said they were somewhat or very distrustful of self-driving car tech, followed by 34 percent who felt the opposite. A further 20 percent were undecided.





Read Article