Study Shows That LOUD Colors My Increase Your Resale Value

Choosing the color of your car is a very personal thing, and I don’t know many people who select their color based on how it will affect their resale value. It turns out the color you can impact your value, and the colors that do the best may surprise you. Personally, I am a sucker for dark blue cars. Out of the six cars I have ever owned, four have been dark blue. My wife’s Odyssey is also dark blue, but technically that’s not my car. I had one black car, and while it looked sharp after a fresh wash, it didn’t look so great at any other time. I can’t even imagine myself in a red or yellow car unless I was buying a Ferrari, but it turns out those “loud” colors might mean higher resale.



