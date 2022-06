Chrysler Capital has revealed the results of a study using Google search volume data to find information about what cars American internet users are looking to find out about.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the study skews rather positively for Chrysler (or Stellantis) products. The Jeep Wrangler, it finds, is both the most searched-for vehicle in America with 167,000 searches per month, on average, and the most searched-for vehicle to lease with 60,960 monthly searches.