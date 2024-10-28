Study Shows Women Buyers Aren't Sold On EVs And That's A Big Problem

We’ve known for a short while now that the road to mass EV adoption has been fraught with roadblocks unrelated to the vehicles themselves. Now, we're hearing about another issue. A new study from the analytics and data firm Escalent found out the whole EV sphere is overwhelmingly male-dominated; Men make up 71% of EV owners and 74% of EV shoppers. That’s much higher than the average for all light-duty vehicles, where men are estimated to make up about 65% of the market. It looks like the EV revolution is leaving many women behind. The answers why are both complicated and entirely unsurprising for any person who has ever bought a car from a dealership.



Read Article